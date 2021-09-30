Gambia: Real De Banjul Talent Hunt Ends At Lydsa

29 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Real de Banjul Football Club over the weekend embarked on a three-day talent hunt (recruitment program) at the Live Your Dream Sports Academy (LYDSA) complex in Basori, Kombo East.

Head Coach Bye Malleh Wadda and his technical team oversaw the talent hunt activity that involved 34 players including the club's youngsters of both team A, team B and other talents invited from other part of The Gambia.

Coach Bye Malleh reacted to the three-day program, describing it as a recruitment and scouting program where the club is working on strengthening its side ahead of the new league season.

Real de Banjul finished third-place on the recently concluded division one league season.

