Gambia: GCAA Marks Aviation Safety Week

The Gambia Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) recently observed the 3rd edition of the Annual Aviation Safety Week.

The week-long event, which is currently underway at the Banjul International Airport, is aimed highlighting some of the emerging threats in aviation safety amid Covid-19 pandemic.

It will also help officials to devise means and mechanisms to harmonise issues to tackle some of the challenges in the industry.

At the event, Fansu Bojang, director general of The Gambia Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), acknowledged that Covid-19 pandemic has affected all players in the aviation fraternity, saying the training is therefore a requirement to sufficiently recover the responsibilities of operating in the aviation industry.

"I commend all stakeholders for their collaboration and support," he said.

Omar Ceesay, senior station manager at The Gambia International Airlines (GIA), emphasised the importance of the training, which he said, is very timely and crucial.

"GIA is a crucial player in that area, as you can see this training is a key component of any safety issue in aviation. I hope everybody would take their time to participate fully in this safety week."

Safety in aviation, he added, is a very important pillar in the industry.

Catherine Nying, former deputy director general at Gambia Civil Aviation Authority, stressed the need for all to promote global aviation safety, saying the pandemic has badly hit the sector which resulted in the halt in some aviation activities.

"The airport was closed and we were not able to have activities that would touch on the merits of safety."