Gambia: GNOC Appoints Bakary Jammeh As CDM for Birmingham 2022

The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) has confirmed the appointment of Bakary K. Jammeh as the Chef de Mission (CDM) for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games scheduled to take place from 28th July to 8th August 2022.

Jammeh, who also serves as the 1st Vice President of Gambia Football Federation will lead Team Gambia to the games that is expected to see Gambian athletes winning silverware.

The Gambia National Olympic Committee have already started preparations ahead of the games identifying Judo, Athletics, Beach Volleyball, Basketball 3x3, boxing and for the first time including Para Power lifting and wheel chair basketball 3x3 to represent Gambia.