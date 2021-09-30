Gambia: Magistrate Orders Witness Arrest, Detention for Lying

29 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Dawda Faye

Magistrate Mam Samba of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court yesterday ordered Prosecutor Sub-Inspector Gomez to arrest, detain and prosecute Olisa Sampson who lied to the court when he was testifying as a witness for Wisdom Emeka.

Emeka was charged with possession of suspected stolen property along with other accused persons.

The presiding magistrate put it to the witness that what the accused, Wisdom Emeka, told the court in his evidence was totally different from what the witness told the court in his testimony.

"You are lying. We are tasked to arrive at the truth. You should speak the truth to help the court. What you said before the court is not true. You know nothing about the case," the magistrate told the witness.

Sub-Inspector Gomez assured that the witness would be charged immediately for telling lies to the court. He asked the witness to sit aside so that he would prepare a charge sheet against him.

The other accused persons had already testified and called their witnesses to give evidence. It was only Wisdom Emeka's witness who messed up in his testimony.

The presiding magistrate adjourned the case to the 28th October, 2021, for judgment.

