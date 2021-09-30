Rwanda: Handball Tournaments to Resume in October

Handball tournaments will resume in October after they were suspended due to the increase of Covid cases in Rwanda which resulted in lockdown of many districts.

The first tournament that will be held is the Rwanda Cup and is expected to start on October 23.

"As you know our tournaments were stopped in July after the surge of Covid-19 cases especially in Kigali. The sport was halted after just two competitions which are the Rwanda Handball Trophy challenge and Genocide Memorial Tournament played," Jean Paul Ngarambe, Rwanda Handball Federation, Secretary General said.

The Rwanda Cup will start on October 23 and end on October 31. All games will be played at Kigali and Bugesera stadium.

19 teams will participate in tournaments in both the men's category and women category. Teams have been urged to start training as long as they follow guidelines that the Ministry of Sports recently outlined.

Teams that will take part in the men's category are; Police, APR, Nyakabanda, Gorillas, ES Kigoma, University of Rwanda Huye campus, University of Rwanda Gikondo campus, University of Rwanda Remera campus, University of Rwanda Nyarugenge campus, University of Rwanda Rusizi campus, University of Rwanda Rwamagana campus, University of Rwanda Nyagatare campus.

The women's category has teams like; Kiziguro SS, ISF Nyamasheke, Falcon, Three Stars, University of Rwanda Huye, University of Rwanda Remera, University of Rwanda Nyagatare, University of Rwanda Rukara, University of Rwanda Gikondo.

Police Handball Club is the winner of previous tournaments, Rwanda Trophy Challenge and Genocide Memorial Tournament in men whereas University of Rwanda Huye won the Rwanda Trophy Challenge and Kiziguro won Genocide Memorial Tournament in the women's category.