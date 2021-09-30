Rwanda: New Law Sets Leaner District Councils

The new law governing organisation and functioning of the district has provided that the district Council must be composed of 17 councillors. Previously, the number of councillors would vary from one district to another.

The virtual plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies voted the law on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Among the new changes in the law, there is the reduction in the number of councillors and the requirement for diversity of knowledge and leadership skills to be able to steer the development of districts.

According to the explanatory note of the law, the small number - 17 for each district - will enable the councils to operate efficiently.

The council will consist eight councilors directly elected at the district level and five female representatives and district coordinators for special interest groups; women, youth and persons with disabilities.

Then the Chairperson of the Private Sector Federation will also be automatically a member of the council.

The District Council is the governing organ of the District. It is responsible for making decisions, developing strategies and giving guidance on matters including putting in place development strategies.

Other responsibilities include adopting the budget of the District; monitoring and assessing the functioning of the Executive Committee, and suspending a member of the Council or a member of the Executive Committee in case of misconduct and failure to discharge his or her duties.

Though the number of councillors was not specified in the law of 2013 determining the organisation and functioning of decentralised administrative entities as it would vary depending on, among others, the representatives of sectors making up each district - one councillor per sector - it was higher compared to that provided for under the new law.

Concern over independence

However, some Members of Parliament voiced concern over the independence of the district Council in case its members are employees of an institution supervised or managed by the district.

MP Pie Nizeyimana said that this would result in a lack of independence or freedom of expression [when it comes to voicing views on issues of concern in a way that challenges the district executive committee].

He cited a teacher in a public primary or secondary school whose salary is paid by the district, indicating that such an employee would find it difficult holding district staff to account because the district is in effect their employer.

However, Local Government Minister, Jean Marie Vianney Gatabazi told lawmakers that teachers and health workers, much as they are supervised by the districts, cannot be excluded from making a contribution because they reside in these districts and therefore bonafide citizens.

According to Gatabazi, it was untenable to get senior civil servants born in those districts to become councillors yet they spend much of their time in Kigali in most cases and only commute to attend meetings.

He said that there was nothing that may bar a teacher or health worker to make their contribution as long as it is aimed at developing the district, urging those that will be elected to freely give their views.

Among other changes in the law, the articles related to the City of Kigali were omitted from the law governing the decentralised administrative entities because the City of Kigali is currently governed by a special law.