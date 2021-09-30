Uganda: PM Nabbanja, Onek Clash Over Shs 5 Billion

A cash fight at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) is stirring tensions between Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and Hillary Onek, the Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees minister.

The Observer has obtained a September 15 protest letter from Onek to Nabbanja in which he roundly disagrees with the premier's decision to divert Shs 5bn from the Shs 15bn allocated to his docket as contingency budget.

"I would like to protest against the change in our work plan and diversion of the little resources intended to address the massive disasters that have befallen our people," reads part of Onek's letter.

"Rt Hon. Prime Minister, if you insist and divert the Shs 5 billion, kindly notify the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development and the Auditor General so that proper accountability is made of the Shs 15 billion emergency relief contingency money," he wrote.

According to a source in the relief department at OPM, much as Onek is disappointed that a huge chunk of his budget has been diverted to Nabbanja's office, his protest letter is aimed at absolving himself from any misuse of the funds.

"Onek's docket is one of the least funded at the OPM and the Shs 15bn is the lifeblood that runs our work," said the source.

"So, diverting Shs 5bn means a lot of work is going to come to a standstill. The prime minister has hoodwinked the public by posturing at every opportunity but her approach to things is creating a huge mess in OPM and it may alienate government from donors. She has already brought in a whole new team of her family and clan and this has marginalised the competent people she found here. Everything is in disarray because many old civil servants have been put on katebe (rendered redundant) as her new team does all the work. That is why she got this Shs 5bn so that it can be handled by her new team."

However, another source close to Nabbanja insisted that she diverted the money to personally supervise the process of resettling people affected by floods. The source added that handling relief situations has been crippled by corruption.

"I can assure you that OPM had become a hub of dealers who are always praying for floods or mudslides to displace people so that they can get deals to supply relief items," he said.

"These people have been doing shoddy work or supplying substandard items. Now they are fighting because the premier is working to eliminate these middlemen by ensuring she supervises the funds."

In July, Nabbanja rejected relief items donated to people displaced by flash floods in Kasese District as sub-standard. The items included beans, maize flour, sugar and mosquito nets, among others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Kasese is not a dumping ground; I have rejected blankets and mosquito nets because they are substandard. The supplier must bring good ones, these are the things that paint a bad image for our government," she said.

BACKGROUND

The ministry of Finance routinely releases funds to handle emergency situations and according to official records at OPM, this was meant for people displaced by flash floods around the country.

Ordinarily, Onek has often used these contingency funds as part of his ministerial work in helping the displaced people but now that Nabbanja has diverted a huge part of it, he may soon be rendered redundant in the absence of enough funds to carry him through the financial year.

The Observer's efforts to reach out to both ministers have been futile after they didn't return our calls or reply messages. But a long-time OPM employee who preferred anonymity intimated that the two are not on good working terms ever since Nabbanja took office as prime minister.

"Her predecessor [Ruhakana Rugunda] was a diplomat who approached all matters with tact but Nabbanja operates in an unrefined way. She has made so many changes as she tries to assert herself at OPM but this has created a new level of nepotism that knows no bounds," said the source. "The password to being in her good books is to mention that you have roots in Kakumiro where she hails."

It remains to be seen what Onek's next step will be but what is without a doubt is that Nabbanja's move to settle into the OPM has had her step on several people's toes.