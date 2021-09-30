Ghana: Communications Minister Urges ITU to Coordinate Their Operations

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has urged International Telecommunications Unions to synthesis their activities to avoid unhealthy competition and duplication of standards in the industry.

In a speech read on her behalf by the Deputy Minister of the Ministry, Ms Ama Pomaa Boateng, at the opening of the 4th African Preparatory Meeting for the World Telecommunications Standardisation Assembly (WTSA-20), the Minister said competition and duplication of standards in the industry could adversely affect regulatory authorities who enforce these standards in their jurisdictions.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said the advent of cyber-physical systems in the fourth industrial revolution requires a multi-stakeholder approach on any policy discussions that would impact the operations in the telecommunications industry.

She said harmonisation in the industry would allow active participation of countries who subscribe to the standards used by the telecommunication unions.

According to her, Ghana supports the supposition that the Standardisation Bureau (TSB) of the industry should initiate a monitoring and evaluation framework to review Electronic Working Methods Action Plan implementation, where such does not exist.

The Minister called on policymakers and regulators in the industry to provide the necessary enabling environment for emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Over-the-top (OTT) technology, Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT) and smart cities to thrive in member states.

"The deployment of these technologies requires more specific policy and regulatory framework to address the availability of Internet addressing space (IPv6 deployment), privacy and security of data, analytics of big data, interoperability, cross-border data flow and cloud computing concerns," she said.

She, therefore, urged members to make the discussions on the standardisation focus on technologies that would eliminate bottlenecks that would make African countries lag.

The 4th African Preparatory Meeting is a preparation towards the World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly, which is held every four years and defines the next period of study for the International Telecommunication Union standardisation sector (ITU-T, WTSA-20) planned to take place in Geneva, Switzerland, from 1st to 9th March 2022 preceded by the Global Standards Symposium on 28th February 2022.