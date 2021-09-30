Egypt: ‎ PM, Irrigation Minister Follow Up Encroachments On Waterways

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Mohamed Abdel Aati presided over a meeting Wednesday to follow up the irrigation ministry's files topped by encroachments on waterways.

During the meeting, the prime minister affirmed the importance of coordination among the state agencies to remove any encroachments on water canals and firmly confront all kinds of violations with the aim of maintaining the country's water resources and magnifying their benefit.

They discussed preparations for the Fourth Water Week 2021, due to be held on October 28 under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in the presence of official delegations, ministers and senior officials, as well as representatives of international institutions and civil society organizations.

