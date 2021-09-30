Egypt: ‎ PM Witnesses Inking of Cooperation Protocol for ‎development Communities in Sinai

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli witnessed on Wednesday the inking of a cooperation protocol between the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones and the governorates of North and South Sinai concerning the first offering for a number of development communities; residential and agricultural communities.

The protocol is meant to implement the electronic offering in 17 development communities under the GAFI's investment map.

After the signing of the cooperation protocol, the premier said this falls within the framework of the political leadership's directives to proceed with development efforts in Sinai, create jobs, realize the optimal use of resources, and secure decent life for people.

For his part, GAFI CEO Mohamed Abdel Wahab said these communities include 10 development communities in North Sinai and seven in South Sinai.

As for the offering process, he said the whole process will go electronically; starting from checking the terms of reference, paying fees, the selection of applicants and finally the announcement of winners.

The whole process will go through the GAFI investment map website - www.investinegypt.gov.eg - from October 6 to November 5.