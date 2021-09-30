Egypt: Govt Denies Failure of Vacsera Vaccine Factory to Reach Aspired Production ‎capacity

The cabinet information center denied reports by some websites and social media pages claiming the failure of Sixth of October factory of the Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines VACSERA for meeting the aspired production capacity of the coronavirus vaccine.

In a statement on Wednesday, the center said it contacted the Health Ministry that dismissed the news as baseless.

The ministry said the VACSERA factory in the Sixth of October city was established in accordance with the highest quality standards of the World Health Organization in order to realize a leap in producing vaccines.

The aspired production capacity is meant to reach 3 million vaccine doses daily.

This would be implemented in tandem with a number of international companies for vaccine production.

The 6,000 meter factory is the largest vaccine production facility in the Middle East and Africa, the ministry said, noting that this would contribute to realizing self-sufficiency of vaccines, turning into a regional center for manufacturing vaccines and exporting to African states with an aim to localize the vaccine industry in Africa.

The factory has eight central top-notch labs for assessing quality of production in various stages. It also has a storage capacity of 150 million doses.

The center called on media and social media users to verify the authenticity of the data circulated to avoid perplexing public opinion.