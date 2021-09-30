Liberia: I Will Juke Boakai, If... ..

..says Rept. Kolubah

A member of the opposition collaborating political party and district number ten lawmaker Hon. Yekeh Kolubah has said that he will juke former vice president Joseph Boakai if he becomes prescient and fails to establish the war and economic crimes court.

He made the statement on Monday in a radio program. "I will juke Ambassador Boakai , if he is elected president of Liberia and fails to establish the war and economic crimes court. If Cummings becomes the president of the CPP, I will juke him. They will need to prosecute people," he said.

Yekeh and others have been advocating for the establishment of war Crimes and Economic Crimes .

Following series of calls on the show, he clarified that; "I did not say I will stab them. I said I will juke. I can be standing by him and put my finger on his side to tell him something"