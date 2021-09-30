Liberia: I Will Juke Boakai, If... ..

29 September 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

..says Rept. Kolubah

A member of the opposition collaborating political party and district number ten lawmaker Hon. Yekeh Kolubah has said that he will juke former vice president Joseph Boakai if he becomes prescient and fails to establish the war and economic crimes court.

He made the statement on Monday in a radio program. "I will juke Ambassador Boakai , if he is elected president of Liberia and fails to establish the war and economic crimes court. If Cummings becomes the president of the CPP, I will juke him. They will need to prosecute people," he said.

Yekeh and others have been advocating for the establishment of war Crimes and Economic Crimes .

Following series of calls on the show, he clarified that; "I did not say I will stab them. I said I will juke. I can be standing by him and put my finger on his side to tell him something"

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X