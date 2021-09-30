Somalia: Information Minister, Osman Dubbe Elected As Senator in Ongoing Somaliland Elections

The Information Minister, Osman Abukar Dubbe has won the fourth Somaliland senate seat in Somalia's new Upper House of Federal Parliament on Wednesday in the ongoing elections for Somaliland.

The information Minister who was contesting with Abdikarin got 28 while his opponent garnered 17 votes.

Minister Dubbe becomes the fifth senator-elect for Somaliland. Voting is currently underway for the remaining one seat for today.

Meanwhile, the 46 electoral delegates have also elected Salah Ahmed Jama, popular Somali scholar and university lecturer, professor Abdi Isma'il Samatar and Leyla Hassan.

Senate speaker Abdi Hashi was also re-elected as senator for Somaliland.

AMISOM head and UN head in Somalia James Swan were attendance.