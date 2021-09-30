Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Twelve patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central and Anseba Regions.

Out of these, eleven patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. One patient is from Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region.

Accordingly, the total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has risen to 6,709.

The total number of recovered patients stands at 6,629 while the number of deaths at 42.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

29 September 2021