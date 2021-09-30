Eritrea: Workshop to Develop Nutrition SBCC Manual

Asmara, 29 September 2021- Multi-Stakeholder Consultation Workshop for the Development of a Roadmap for Nutrition Social Behavioral Change Communication (SBCC) Strategy and Manual organized by the Ministry of Agriculture in cooperation with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN commenced today, 29 September at the Asmara Palace Hotel.

In his keynote address, Mr. Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture, indicating that the workshop is the culmination of the several training packages that took nearly a year in a project named "Improving Nutrition in Eritrea: Agro-Diversity Nourishing Communities". The project addressed locally available foods with the high nutrition value and food demonstration for developing improved recipes and food diversity, the Minister added.

Minister Arefaine further said that the ultimate objective is to improve the family and satisfy their food and nutrition requirements while improving their economic status.

Ms. Amakobe Sande, UN Resident Coordinator in Eritrea, on her part said that the biggest challenges in enabling societies to adopt healthy and nutritious food are the lack of awareness and the existing social behavior and that the workshop will have a significant contribution in addressing the challenge.

Mr. Bancie Saeed, FAO Representative in Eritrea, on his part stated that in line with the Sustainable Development Goals 2030, countries are working to end hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition, and promote sustainable agriculture. He also said that FAO's mission in the nutrition sector is to tackle malnutrition in all its forms by accelerating impactful policies and actions across agro-food systems to enable healthy diets for all.