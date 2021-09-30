Tunisia Determined to Dynamise Cooperation With Indonesia

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi met Wednesday with Indonesia's Ambassador Ikrar Nusa Bhakti who paid him a farewell visit at the end of his mission in Tunisia.

The diplomat hailed ties binding the two countries, the ministry said.

Jerandi laid emphasis on the importance of beefing up and updating the legal framework regulating relations and signing agreements, mainly the preferential trade agreement ahead of the 11th session of the joint commission set for early 2022 in Jakarta.

Tunisia is determined to further scale up and dynamise cooperation to meet the aspirations of the two peoples, the FM added.