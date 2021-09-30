Tunisia: Decree Appointing PM-Designate Published in Official Gazette

29 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Presidential decree n°2021-131 dated September 29, 2021, under which Najla Bouden Romdhane was tasked with forming a new cabinet was published Wednesday in the Official Gazette of the Tunisian Republic.

Presidential decrees n° 2021-133 and n° 2021-134 dated September 29 which end the mission of Moez Ouertani, chief adviser to the President of the Republic in charge of relations with constitutional bodies and civil society, and Maher Ben Rayana, chief adviser to the President in charge of social affairs, as of October 1 were also published.

