Libya: Tunis to Host Building Digital Libya Summit Soon

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisia-Africa Business Council (TABC), on Wednesday, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Arab Information and Communication Technologies Organisation (AICTO) on joint organisation of regional and international events, especially making the "Building Digital Libya Summit" scheduled for October 26-28 in Tunis a success.

The MoU was signed at AICTO headquarters by the organisation's CEO Mohamed Ben Omar and TABC President Anis Jaziri.

The summit seeks to develop and upgrade the ICT sector in Libya.

The event, chaired by the Arab League, will be held by the AICTO, in cooperation with the Ministry of Communication Technologies in Tunisia and the General Authority for Communications and Informatics-State of Libya. It will feature workshops, exhibitions, as well as training sessions.

The AICTO is a specialised Arab organisation headquartered in Tunis working under the aegis of the league of Arab States.

Its aims at developing the ICT sector in Arab countries and providing necessary mechanisms to spread fair and sustainable access to technology.

The TABC is a non-governmental organisation whose mission is to provide support to Tunisian companies entering African markets, particularly the Libyan market.

TABC also seeks to increase Tunisia's visibility in Africa and propose a vision and policies in terms of access to the African market.