Liberia: Dr. Whapoe Demands a Congressional Hearing

Alarms over insecurity in Liberia

Opposition Vision for Liberia Transformation Party (VOLT) political leader Dr. Jeremiah Z. Whapoe is demanding a congressional hearing to find answers to why Liberians "are not secure," and "our daughters" are being slaughtered on a daily basis, among others.

"I want for congressional hearing to go on now to know why Liberians are not protected. Why security is not provided for the Liberian people? Why Liberians are dying but yet, the Congress is just sitting down, doing nothing about it?" Dr. Whapoe asked rhetorically on local broadcaster Voice of Liberia 90.7 FM on Wednesday, 29 September 2021.

Dr. Whapoe's demand for congressional hearings to possibly find answers and solutions to the insecurity of the country comes at a time of continuing reports of massive killings in Monrovia and its environs almost on a daily basis.

These killings have increased fears here as many of these incidents are presumed in the public as ritualistic acts perpetrated by unknown individuals ahead of the 2023 presidential and general elections.

There is no clear picture of how any of these incidents may be linked to the quest for political power, but too often residents in some quarters of the post-war West African nation would speculate that mysterious deaths, especially around the electoral period, are activities of elements seeking blood sacrifice for top jobs.

Recent scary incidents of the discovery of dead persons, especially bruised corpses of women dumped in different areas, have increased the call here on the government to boost support for national security, especially to ensure that the Liberia National Police (LNP) has what it needs to be robust and safe lives.

However, Dr. Whapoe, a defeated 2017 presidential candidate, warned that Liberia is not an animal farm where on a daily basis, one person gets killed and those that are still alive are careless about it, not knowing they could be the next victims tomorrow.

"But tomorrow it might be you. So this requires congressional hearing and it must be done ... right now so that these people can answer to the Liberian people why this nation is not a protected nation," said Dr. Whapoe.

He insisted that people are living in fear, thereby recommending that the Government of Liberia answer to Liberians concerning the state of security here.

Talking about his presidential ambition, Dr. Whapoe vowed to make security tight in the country if he is given the mandate by the people to lead the country after the 2023 presidential and general elections.

The VOLT political leader noted that he is comfortable when it comes to international contact, adding that he has marketed himself well enough through his agriculture projects at home and other activities to win the support of the people and the lead country.

"When it comes to international contact I am comfortable, and no nation as Liberia would exist without participating actively among the neighboring countries and other international forces," he said.

Additionally, Dr. Whapoe said upon taking office if he is elected president, he will close all Liberian borders and ban all officials from leaving the country for 120 days until an audit is carried out to ensure that whoever is found to have embezzled money in this country is made to account for their actions.

According to Dr. Whapoe, whether you are known or not, one of the things you can do to cement relationships with foreign partners is to take very seriously respect for human rights, saying violation of human rights is now a new norm in Liberia.