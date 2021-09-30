Liberia: VP Taylor Chairs RBM Board of Trustees

Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor has assumed the position of Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, Restoration Baptist Ministries Inc. (RBM) after ten years of service and dedication to humanity and divinity.

Others appointed along with Vice President Howard-Taylor during a program on Sunday, 26 September 2021 at the Restoration Baptist Ministries Inc. in oldest Congo Town include Mr. Robert M. Beer, Co-Chairperson; Cecelia Tamba-Kollie; Alphenson Kuiah; Augustine Monoballah; and G. Abel Fahn.

Norwu Howard, Amanda Dakagboi, Charles Dargosch, Sr., Charlstain Gebeor, Kulah Passwey-Scott, and Theophilus R. Dundas are additional appointees on the board to steer the affairs of the church for the next years.

The program was graced by Archbishop Isaac Winker, Nigerian Archbishop Emmanuel M. Jatau of the Faith Hill Prophetic Assembly, Abuja, Nigeria, among others, to participate in the spiritual affirmation ceremony of the Board of Trustees.

Presenting the appointees, the General overseer of the Restoration Baptist Ministries, Bishop-Elect Joseph Gardea Johnson, III, said that after ten years of struggle and service, the Church has finally decided to appoint Madam Howard-Taylor as Chairperson of the Board of Trustees and several others to run the integrity affairs of the Ministry.

Bishop-Elect Johnson indicated that those appointed by the instructions of the holy spirit will run the affairs of the Church by setting up committees to work regarding conducting an investigation if there is anything of financial mismanagement, malpractice, and misconduct in the Church.

"The good thing about this Trustee is that the pastors have no part to play in their affairs and decision making. He is subject to investigation and audit if found guilty of alleged financial mismanagement and malpractice," Johnson explained.

Remarking after being inducted, Vice President Howard-Taylor expressed excitement and happiness for the mandate given her to chair the affairs of the Trustees, adding that with the help of God and her colleagues, they will do their best.

She also vowed to make sure that integrity issues in the Church are properly handled and investigated as they have been working even before their appointment.

For his part, Nigerian Archbishop Emmanuel M. Jatau prophesied that he sees Liberia rising, adding: "The Vice President and the President are not enemies."

"However, I'm seeing Liberia rising but before that can happen, there should be reconciliation in the country for the spirit of God to do the unusual," Archbishop Jatatu noted.

Displaying the Induction Affirmation, Liberia Archbishop Isaac Winker declared that Liberia is a country with great potential that will make a difference.

Archbishop Winker stressed the need for reconciliation in the country, adding that it's the only tool to improve the country and have its citizens free from everything they are experiencing.