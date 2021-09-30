Liberia: NEC Begins Civic Voter Education in Four Counties

The National Elections Commission, (NEC), says it will officially launch its Civic and Voter Education, CVE, campaign for the conduct of the Representative By-Elections in Bomi, Bong, Grand Gedeh, and Nimba Counties this Friday, 1 October 2021.

The program which will be launched simultaneously is under the auspices of the Civic and Voter Education Section of the NEC.

A NEC-Liberia statement issued Wednesday says the Chairperson of the Commission, Madam, Davidetta Browne Lansanah will deliver the official statement marking the start of the CVE activities at an indoor program in Gbarnga, Bong County.

Madam Browne Lansanah's statement will highlight the importance of the CVE launch leading to the conduct of the By-elections in Bong, Bomi, Grand Gedeh, and Nimba counties.

NEC-Liberia says the CVE launch for the four by-elections will take place in electoral district # 2, in Gbarnga, Bong County, electoral district #1, in Tubmanburg, Bomi County, electoral district #1, in Zwedreh, Grand Gedeh County, and electoral district #1, in Ganta, Nimba County.

A parade through the principal streets of Gbarnga, Tubmanburg, Zwedru, and Ganta Cities will form part of the CVE launch on Friday.

In a related development, NEC-Liberia announces that the replacement of lost or damaged Voter ID Cards for the four By-elections will start on Monday, 4 October 2021, and will end on Friday, 8 October 2021.

NEC says the replacement of lost or damaged Voter ID Cards will take place at three of its Magisterial offices in Gbarnga, Tubmanburg, and Zwedru cities. The Commission says replacement in Nimba County will be carryout at the J. W. Pearson High School from Monday to Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM daily.