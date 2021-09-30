South Africa: Mac Maharaj and Z Pallo Jordan Add the Missing Pieces to South Africa's History in New Book

analysis

In their new book, ANC veterans Mac Maharaj and Z Pallo Jordan look at what happened before negotiations for a new, democratic South Africa took place.

"As I was working and doing research, what intrigued me was not what happened at the multiparty table but how we get to the multiparty table and how the different forces play out," said Mac Maharaj at a Daily Maverick webinar on Wednesday.

The webinar was also the virtual launch for the book, Breakthrough: The Struggles and Secret Talks that Brought Apartheid South Africa to the Negotiating Table, which Maharaj co-wrote with Z Pallo Jordan.

The book draws on material in the prison files of Nelson Mandela, minutes of the meetings of the ANC Constitutional Committee, notes about the Mells Park talks led by Professor Willie Esterhuyse and Thabo Mbeki, communications between Oliver Tambo and Operation Vula, the Kobie Coetsee Papers, the Broederbond archives and numerous other sources.

Maharaj and Jordan are ANC veterans who both served in the Cabinet post-1994. The two use their knowledge and archival material to unpack what happened behind the scenes from 1984 to 1990 that led up to the negotiation table.

By the 1980s there was the Harare...