Uganda: Govt Officials Defy Law, Still Hide Public Information

The sixth commemoration anniversary of the International Day for Universal Access to Information wound up on September 28, with one grim reminder: that the 15-year old Access to Information ACT, offers little more than bland government reassurances on easy access to public information.

An independent survey (Sauti za Wananchi) conducted last year by Twaweza (a regional civil society organization), showed that many Ugandans have little faith in government's commitment to allow free access to public information.

While Uganda is one of the countries that commemorated the International Day for Universal Access last Tuesday, the survey showed that many citizens have lost confidence in the laws presumed to unlock the doors to unbridled access information.

The Twaweza survey found that between 2017 and 2020 more Ugandans lost interest in asking for vital information from government offices and institutions because they did not expect to get it.

"Across a range of different government offices and different types of information being requested, citizens had less confidence in 2020 that their requests would be successful than in previous years," survey found.

This included asking a school about its funding, local authorities for information about plans and budgets, and asking health facilities about the availability of medicines.

Furthermore, the survey found that the number of people making successful requests for information has fallen. Half (54 per cent) of all reported requests for information about resources (staffing, budgets, equipment) were granted the information being sought, down from three out of four such requests (75 per cent)in 2019. The proportion of such requests being declined rose sharply, from three per cent in 2017 and five per cent in 2019 to 36 per cent in 2020.

Similarly, the number of Ugandans who reported that getting information about resources was easy fell from 77 per cent in 2019 to 55 per cent in 2020.

Statistics from the aforesaid Twaweza survey paint a not-so-good state of affairs as far as accessing information is concerned in the country.

Yet, it is about 15 years since Uganda enacted the 2005 Access to Information Act (ATIA). This was followed by the 2011 Access to Information Regulations. Ideally, these set of laws should promote the right to access information for the media, civil society, researchers and the general public in a bid to make leaders and government accountable.

The theme for this year's commemoration of the International Day for Access to information centered on highlighting the role of access to information laws and their implementation for the public good and sustainable development.

CONFLICTING LAWS

Apart from government's snail slow pace in operationalizing the law, there are serious challenges such as conflicting laws, ignorance about the law and corruption that impede the full practice of ATIA in Uganda.

Interviewed for this story, Charles Mwanguhya Mpagi, who sued the Attorney General when his and Angelo Izama's request for information on oil production agreements was rejected in 2007, noted that Uganda's Access to Information Act has not offered meaningful help to Ugandans to get public information.

"Government remains reluctant to see the law to full implementation. The regulations came almost six years late, follow up on its compliance is still largely absent and government officials are still more bound by the Official Secrets Act than the ATIA even on the most basic of information requests through ATIA," Mpagi said.

According to Mpagi, journalists have also tended to continue to favour the old investigative means to access information because the demands of following ATIA hardly align with the pressures of the regular news cycle.

There are instances of official intolerance to critical journalists trying to bring institutional corruption and abuse of power under public scrutiny.

Also, officials use the blanket cushion of protecting national security to criminalize media offences related to reporting on military, security and governance issues. National security remains a blanket condition, not specifically defined.

That entitles state officials to lawfully prevail over the rights of journalists to access information.

"Governments commit a lot of crimes; enter thousands of shady deals, all in the name of the people. To this end, no government wants to release information to the public without full control over its implications," notes Yusuf Serunkuma, a writer and PhD research fellow at Makerere University.

Serukuma explains further that: "This phenomenon is common in countries with leaders running deals for former colonisers. All those deals are shady and will have implications once released irrespective of constitutional provisions."

ABOUT ATIA

The right to access information is enshrined in Uganda's 1995 Constitution. Article 41 of the Constitution stipulates that, "Every citizen has a right of access to information in the possession of the state or any other organ of the state except where the release of the information is likely to interfere with the security of the state or the right to the privacy of any other person".

That explains why Uganda was one of the first countries on the African continent to enact the right to information law, the 2005 Access to Information Act (ATIA) and later the Access to Information Regulations, 2011. Ideally, ATIA lays good ground and procedures for the media and individual citizens to get information as it compels public servants to abide by it.

The process to attain access to information includes; filling out specific forms, submitting to concerned government departments or institutions and waiting for at least 21 days for a response. The law states that every government body must put in place procedures to facilitate the handling of requests.

Any person that wants to make a request is entitled to receive support from the government body to facilitate the request. All government entities are expected to have information officers responsible for following these procedures and deciding what can be accessed by the public without making a request.

Under the ATIA law, however, certain information deemed a threat to national security is exempted. For example, cabinet records, information that could infringe on a person's right to privacy, endanger the national security of Uganda or commercial information provided by a third party are exempted from the right to access to information.

STEPS TAKEN BY GOV'T

The government insists it has made good progress over the years. In May this year, the ministry of Information, Communication Technology and National Guidance launched the Access to Information Guide for Civil Servants handbook.

Speaking at a recent stakeholders' workshop, Godfrey Baluku Kabbyanga, minister of state for information and national guidance, reaffirmed government's commitment to grant Ugandans access to information they need.

The ministry has, for instance, committed to not only disseminate ATIA to all ministries, departments and agencies but also to educate government officials about its content and use.

Local governments are also being encouraged to study and implement the law on access to information. Apart from that, officials encourage media and individual citizens to use the government online portal (www.askyourgov.ug) set up in 2014.

Regarding the conflicting laws that erode access to information, the head of Public Service issued a circular to that effect showing that civil servants should not hide behind the Official Secrets Act to deny citizens information.

TWAWEZA SURVEY FINDINGS

The findings of the 2020 Twaweza survey (Sauti za Wananchi) indicated that Ugandans have turned to easier sources of information such as radio, television and social media.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For instance, most Ugandans told researchers that radio was their main source of information, though a growing number point to TV. Seven out of ten citizens (72%) cited radio as their main source of information.

This is well ahead of any other media, though it has declined a little since 2017 (79%). The second-most widely cited source is TV, nearly doubling since 2017 (16% in 2020, 9% in 2017). Other sources of information remain very low in comparison.

Residents of urban areas, wealthier citizens and those with higher levels of education are more likely than other citizens to cite TV as their main source of information, and less likely to cite radio.

Social media is the main source of information for one out of twenty 18-24-year- olds (4.3%), and a similar number of those with higher levels of education (3.9%), but very low for everyone else.

Word of mouth remains the main source of information for a significant number of poorer citizens (10%) those with no more than primary education (9%) and older citizens (8%).

WAY FORWARD

There is need to harness the push from stakeholders such as the media, civil society and human rights activists in pressing government on its current efforts to fully implement the Access to Information Act law.

On the part of the media, the Uganda Editors Guild (UEG) has set the ball rolling by partnering some civil society organizations to highlight the challenges journalists face in getting information.

Speaking at a stakeholders' workshop last week, Alex Atuhaire, the UEG treasurer, said they working with Twaweza East Africa to deliberate on the issues highlighted by the 2020 baseline survey.

They will make recommendations after their planned annual editor's Convention on how to bridge the gaps and fasten the process of full operationalization of ATIA and regulations.

This report was supported by a Grant from the Uganda Editors Guild.