Zimbabwe: First Lady to Officially Open Children's Home

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa will soon officially open Chambuta Children's Home with organisations, individuals and local authorities coming in to assist having been inspired by her efforts to see a better life for children who were living on the streets.

Amai Mnangagwa through her Angel of Hope Foundation, whose vision is to uplift lives of disadvantaged children and other vulnerable members of society, identified Chambuta Children's Home in Chiredzi where the former street children from the country's major cities were moved into.

Measures to transform the home into a fully-fledged rehabilitation centre where the children attend school and equipped with life skills to fend for themselves are ongoing, thanks to the mother of the nation.

There is also a major infrastructural development going on at the centre.

Among the organisations that have extended a helping hand to the First Lady's vision is the Gift of Givers Foundation which donated an assortment of groceries, toiletries and bed covers yesterday to Angel of Hope Foundation for onward transmission to the home.

The donation comprised maize-meal, rice, sugar beans, salt, sugar, cooking oil, juices, body lotion, laundry and bathing soap, bed covers and pillows.

Presenting the donation yesterday, Gift of Givers country manager, Mrs Shaida Kara, paid glowing tribute to the First Lady who is leaving no stone unturned to ease the plight of vulnerable members of society.

"We would like to thank you Amai, the First Lady for your efforts towards the rehabilitation of former street children. You are changing the lives of these children.

"We love the work that you do, you are an absolute inspiration for us all. In support of your initiative, we are happy to donate these goods and we trust that this will go a very long way in helping these children. Thank you so much," she said.

In her acceptance speech, the First Lady thanked Gift of Givers Foundation for the kind gesture.

"It is with great pleasure that I welcome you here to receive a donation from the Gift of Givers Foundation through the Mayor's Cheer Fund for Chambuta Children's home.

"As you all know the foundation's main values are to help the marginalised in attaining better living standards for themselves, access to healthcare for the general populace of the country, assistance of the elderly, the underprivileged and the empowerment of women, youths and children in society.

"As a result, Angel of Hope Foundation's modus operandi is broad and covers almost all social groups in our country hence it is always refreshing when other charitable organisations such as Gift of Givers support the work that the foundation has devoted its existence to.

"I founded Chambuta Children's Home together with the city of Harare and all mayors of our country's 10 provinces with the aim to offer children living and working in the streets another chance for them to rewrite their life story.

"These children apparently come from all the provinces in Zimbabwe hence working with the mayors of all provinces," she said.

Chambuta Children's Home, the First Lady said, offers social cultural rehabilitation for these children while simultaneously sending them to school in order for them to earn an education.

She said she had found out that the children were very good in school.

"Your endorsement is significant as it will notably assist our children at Chambuta Children's Home. I would like to thank the mayor's cheer fund for forwarding Gift of Givers for their donation of groceries.

"You (Mayor) have continuously supported Angel of Hope Foundation and it is my hope that you progressively support us en continuum. I would like to take this opportunity to encourage fellow Zimbabweans both local and abroad to be their brother and sister's keeper.

"No donation is too small or big as it will immensely help the vulnerable. Gift of givers foundation, I want to thank you wholeheartedly and that you are also a foundation and you know what is involved in the work, so God bless you," she said.

Acting Harare Mayor Councillor Stewart Mutizwa said he supported the work which the First Lady was doing and encouraged those with capacity to assist those in need.

"As City of Harare we will not tire in partnering with your vision Amai. The needy are there and they need our hand and we will continue assisting you. These children need shelter and they also need love which you are giving them.

"I want to thank the Gift of Givers for honouring our call and this will go a long way and God will really bless the hand that gives. I want to thank you Amai for receiving us and giving us this opportunity to share and also donate.

"As City of Harare we will continue playing our part. When you call we will answer all those calls and remember we are actually in it together. It is the duty of not only the First Lady, not only the mayor, but everyone needs to take a part in assisting the less-privileged," the mayor said.

The First Lady is on record saying it was her prayer each day that children at the centre work hard so that they can have a brighter future and not return to their old ways.