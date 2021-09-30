Liberia: Supreme Court Condemns Attacks On Judiciary Officials

Monrovia — The Supreme Court of Liberia condemns, in the strongest terms, the increasing wave of verbal and physical assaults on Justices, Judges and Magistrates. These officials of the Judiciary Branch of Government have, in the past, consistently received threatening phone calls and messages by some unknown people. In recent times, the situation has degenerated to incidence of physical attacks on the homes of Justices, Judges and Magistrates by armed people causing some judges to flee their homes with their families for fear of losing their lives.

The Court is seriously concerned that the actions of these unscrupulous persons, if not halted, puts in jeopardy the lives of Justices, Judges and Magistrates and their families, which in turn creates fear and intimidation as well as chilling effect, thereby undermining the rule of law and the fair and impartial administration of justice.

The Supreme Court reiterates that Justices of the Supreme Court and Judges of subordinate courts, including courts of records and those not of records are required to be left alone to hear and decide all cases that come before them without outside influence. This is their primary duty to which they are committed. No amount of threats will deter them to adjudicate cases brought before them based on the sentiments, desires, whims or caprices of contending parties. To do so will defeat the tenets of justice and erode the very foundation of our democracy.

The Honorable Supreme Court calls on all to guide and protect the rule of law as the surest security for the protection of the fundamental rights of everyone living within the Republic of Liberia.

Meanwhile, owing to the seriousness of this matter, the Supreme Court will hold series of discussions with the Minister of Justice & Attorney General of the Republic to ensure the safety and security of Justices, Judges and Magistrates.