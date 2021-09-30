South Africa: National Minimum Wage Comments Deadline Looms

30 September 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

There is only one day left for all parties interested in the annual review of the National Minimum Wage (NMW) for 2022 to submit written representations concerning possible adjustments.

The Department of Employment and Labour said comments and representations should reach the directorate by Friday, 1 October.

"On 10 September, the NMW Commission published in the Government Gazette a notice inviting all interested parties to submit written representations concerning possible adjustments to the National Minimum Wage for 2022.

"The closing date for submission of inputs is 1 October 2021," the department said.

These representations will be considered by the National Minimum Wage Commission before it publishes its annual report and recommendations on the annual review of the NMW later in the year.

The NMW Act of 2018 requires the NMW Commission to annually review rates and make recommendations to the Employment and Labour Minister on any adjustment to the National Minimum Wage, while also reflecting on alternative views, including those of the public.

The minimum wage is the policy instrument specifying the floor level below which no employee should be paid.

"In considering the annual adjustment, the NMW Commission takes into account the following factors: inflation, the cost of living, and the need to retain the value of the minimum wage; gross domestic product; wage levels and collective bargaining outcomes; productivity; ability of employers to carry on their businesses successfully; the operation of small, medium or micro-enterprises and new enterprises; likely impact of the recommendation adjustment on employment or the creation of employment," the department said.

Interested parties are requested to send their comments and representations to the directorate by Friday at: Employment Standards, Department of Employment and Labour, Private Bag X117, Pretoria, 0001 or to nmwreview@labour.gov.za.

