Zimbabwe: Ndlovu Appointed New Education Minister

THE former Minister of State in Vice President Chiwenga's office, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, is the new Minister of Primary and Secondary Education after she was appointed by President Mnangagwa yesterday.

Dr Ndlovu, who is Bulilima proportional representation legislator, will replace Cde Cain Mathema who is now the Minister Without Portfolio in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

In a statement, the Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda confirmed the appointments saying they were made in terms of Section 104 (1) of the Constitution, Amendment No. 20 of 2013.

Dr Sibanda said the appointments were with effect from September 30.

Dr Ndlovu has served as senior civil servant before she was appointed Minister of State in Vice President Chiwenga's office before her latest appointment.

Cde Mathema has been a senior Government official since 1997 when he was appointed Deputy Minister of Rural Resources and Water Development.

He was later appointed Ambassador to Zambia and Governor for Bulawayo in February 2004, a post he held until September 2013 when he was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Matabeleland North, a post he held until October 2017.

Under the New Dispensation, Cde Mathema served as Minister of State for Matabeleland North between December 2017 and September 2018 when he became Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.

In November 2019, he became Minister of Primary and Secondary Education.