Sudan: World Bank Group President David Malpass Visits Sudan

Khartoum — World Bank Group President David Malpass arrived in Khartoum on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, for a two-day visit.

This is Mr. Malpass's first trip to Sudan and the first visit of a World Bank President in nearly 40 years.

It is the first high-level visit by a World Bank official since Sudan reached the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) decision point in June 2021, which is an important milestone that will enable Sudan to clear nearly all of its estimated $50 billion in external debt.

"We are eager to work with Sudan as it reengages with the international community," said President Malpass in a press release. "Over the next year, we will commit about $2 billion in grants to support the government's efforts to reduce poverty and boost economic growth. We are looking forward to further scaling up our engagement to improve the living conditions of the Sudanese people."

The President called with Prime Minister Dr. Abdalla Hamdok early morning Thursday.

He is also due to call on the President of the Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul Fattah -Burhan, and the Minister of Finance, Dr. Jibril Ibrahim, to discuss ways to build on the working relationship between Sudan and the World Bank Group and other development partners.

Mr. Malpass will also have the opportunity to assess the progress of World Bank supported activities, including the Sudan Family Support Program (Thamarat) and COVID-19 vaccination purchase and deployment.