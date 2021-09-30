Somalia: Vietnam Calls On Somali to Create Conditions for Women to Engage in Political Activities

Vietnam has called on Somalia to create favourable conditions for women to engage in political activities and ensure a 30 per cent rate of legislative seats for women.

Minister Counsellor Nguyen Phuong Tra, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, made the call at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)'s meeting on September 28 on the situation in Somalia, focusing on the role that women play in the country's political process.

Tra lauded a recent visit to Somalia by UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed to promote the role of women in the country.

The Vietnamese representative held that amid various challenges facing the African country, the visit was of significance in creating favourable conditions for the upcoming election as well as women's involvement in this process.

Tra condemned violent acts, sexual violence and attacks targeting civilians, especially women and children, including the terrorist attack on September 25, stressing the need to bring the culprits to light.

Vietnam also called on international partners to increase assistance to the Somalian Government in mitigating socio-economic impacts caused by locust plague, floods, drought and the COVID-19 pandemic, while assisting women-led development projects in Somalia.

Briefing participants on pervasive sexual and gender-based violence, especially against women and girls in Somalia, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed urged relevant parties to strengthen measures to protect women.

Meanwhile, Shukria Dini, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Somali Women's Studies Centre, underlined the role that women have played in maintaining peace and security in Somalia.

She proposed the UNSC to raise its voice to the Somalian Government on ensuring the ratio of women in political activities, as well as measures to protect women during the election process and increase women empowerment in political and socio-economic activities.

The UNSC members recognised the Somalian Government's efforts and suggested that the government and all stakeholders in Somalia fully implement reached agreements, including ensuring 30 percent of seats for women in its parliament.

Some countries called for strict implementation of regulations on gender equality and women empowerment and creating optimal conditions for women to engage in the policy-making process. They also condemned violence against civilians, especially women and children