Tunisia: Ennhadha Calls for Meeting of ARP Bureau to Resume Activities of Parliamentary

Tunis/Tunisia — Ennahdha group in the House of Peoples' Representatives, whose activities have been suspended for over two months, called for a meeting of the parliamentary bureau to take the necessary steps for a resumption of activities of the parliamentary institution, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the block of Ennahdha (52 elected members out of a total of 217), meeting today to discuss developments on the national scene, including the Presidential Decree No. 2021-117 on exceptional measures, called on all forces of the nation to unity and defense of the pluralist democratic choice.

The parliamentary group also called on other parliamentary blocs and national figures to overcome differences and protect the values of the Republic and democracy.

For the Ennahdha group in parliament, the Presidential Decree No. 2021-117 on exceptional measures, published in the JORT, is a "real suspension of the Constitution of 2014", "a complete coup against legitimacy" and "a step on the way to the establishment of an oppressive regime.

In a statement released last week, the group said it rejects any concentration of powers by the head of state, referring to the executive, legislative and judicial branches, denouncing the abolition of some political and oversight bodies.

The parliamentary bloc cited, as examples, the suspension of the parliament, the abolition of the provisional authority to monitor the constitutionality of laws and the National Authority to fight corruption.

"President Kais Saied has taken in hand all the powers," said the parliamentary group in the same statement.