Tunisia: SNJT Denounces 'Repeated' Attacks Against Journalists, Calling It "Dangerous Turn"

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Union of Tunisian Journalists (SNJT) strongly denounced the "repeated" attacks committed by security forces against journalists, announcing that it would "prosecute all aggressors.

Several journalists operating in various media were violently attacked on Wednesday by police officers while they were exercising their profession, according to the Union.

In a statement issued this evening, the Union listed attacks against five journalists (men and women), citing a "dangerous turn in the relationship between security forces and the press.

The continuation of attacks on journalists reflects the continuity of the police state," said the Union, sounding the alarm about the exercise of the profession of journalist in complete freedom.

"The Union of Journalists will prosecute the attackers," the Union said, calling on the authorities to end impunity.