Tunisia: Kef - Training On Entrepreneurship and Investment for 140 Young Graduates

29 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The second session of training on entrepreneurship and investment closed its work, Wednesday, in the governorate of Kef with the participation of 140 young entrepreneurs and carriers of innovative project ideas.

This training is part of a programme funded by Italy and initiated by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), in collaboration with the Office of Tunisians Abroad and national structures to support investment.

The manager of the project in question, Boubaker Bouecha said that 140 young graduates and entrepreneurs have received training in business creation and investment incentives.

