Tunisia: Composition of Observatory for Prevention of Violence Against Women Published in Official Gazette

Tunis/Tunisia — The composition of the National Observatory for the Prevention of Violence Against Women was published by the Ministry of Women, Family and Elderly Affairs, under decree dated September 28, 2021, in issue 88 of the Official Gazette of the Tunisian Republic.

Monia Gari is responsible for the overall management of the 10-member authority which includes representatives of the Prime Ministry and the ministries of the Interior, the Economy, Finance and Investment Support, Social Affairs, Education, Health, and Women, in addition to a representative of the National Office of the Family and Population (French: ONFP).

The observatory, stemming from the Ministry of Women, Family and Elderly Affairs, was created by virtue of Article 40 of Law 58/2017 on combating violence against women. The composition includes only one man, a representative of the Interior Ministry.

The Observatory tracks and documents cases of violence against women in a database according to reports and information collected.

Besides, it follows up the implementation of legislation and policies and assesses their efficiency in eradicating violence against women, while conducting scientific research to consider necessary action and combat the various forms of violence.

The Observatory also works in cooperation and coordination with civil society organisations, constitutional bodies and other public structures active in the area of human rights.