Tanzania/Zimbabwe: Twiga Stars Silence Zimbabwe at Cosafa

TWIGA Stars began their Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) campaign well after picking a hefty 3-0 victory against Zimbabwe at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in South Africa.

The three goals were lodged by Donisia Minja, Mwanahamisi Omary and Aisha Masaka in the 42nd 63rd and 90th minutes of the game. In the end of the encounter Mwanahamisi Omary was decorated as the player of the match after she displayed an outstanding game.

Therefore, the victory has placed Tanzanian Ladies at the second place of Group B behind Botswana, who hammered South Sudan 7-0. After the encounter, the Botswana coach Thabo Motang said they did not know what to expect in their 7-0 victory over South Sudan. Following the results, Zimbabwe are third, while South Sudan is tailing at the bottom.

The encounter between Tanzania and Zimbabwe was tight and thrilling, where the Tanzanian ladies were better in ball control, especially in the middle terrain.

Other than yesterday's results, Group A began their campaign this Tuesday, where football fans witnessed Angola picking a 2-2 draw with Mozambique. The goals were netted by Zeferina Caupe and Yara Lima on the Angolan side, while Cidalia Cuta and Albertina Pondja scored goals for Mozambique.

The other Group A encounter involved the host South Africa who defeated Malawi 2-1. Noxolo Cesane and Melinda Kgadiete scored the goals Wezzie Mvula handed Malawi a consolation goal.

The results in Group A place, South Africa lead with three points, followed by Angola and Mozambique, who have both accumulated one point. Malawi are placed at the bottom of the group.

Today, teams in Group C will step into the stadium where it involves teams that are Eswatini, Namibia, Uganda and Zambia.