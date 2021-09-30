Tanzania: Yanga, Mayanga Stars Glitter

YOUNG Africans launched their Premier League campaign brightly with a slim 1-0 win over Kagera Sugar at Kaitaba Stadium in Kagera.

The Dar es Salaam-based giants joined five other teams that had stellar performance in their league openers. Also won their openers include Polisi Tanzania who clobbered KMC 2-0 at Black Rhino arena in Manyara, Namungo who flattened Geita Gold 2-0 in Lindi, Mbeya Kwanza who beat Mtibwa Sugar 1-0 in Morogoro.

Also enjoyed a flying start were Mbeya City who claimed a late minute 1-0 win over Tanzania Prisons and Dodoma City who trounced Ruvu Shooting 1-0 at Jamhuri stadium in Dodoma.

Industrious striker Feisal Salum scored the winner when he capitalized on a defensive blunder to score with a sizzling shot in the 24th minute leaving custodian Ramadhan Chalamanda of Kagera Sugar diving helplessly.

Kagera Sugar, on the other hand, counter attacked through Hassan Mwaterema and Erick Mwijage, but luck was not on their side. Led by the Kagera Regional Commissioner (RC) Major Gen Charles Mbuge the home team pressed hard for an equalizer during the second half but found the Yanga defence a hard nut to crack.

The victory margin was a replica of what Yanga reaped last season when they edged Kagera Sugar 1-0 in the first league match at Kaitaba Stadium.

The lone goal was scored by striker Mukoko Tonombe. At the Black Rhino stadium in Karatu, Arusha, Polisi Tanzania defeated Kinondoni Municipal Council(KMC) 2-0 in a thrilling match.

Vitalis Mayanga was the match hero after scoring a brace in the 3rd and 20th minutes of the game. He becomes first player to score a brace in the 2021/2022 season.

Shiza Kichuya's goal when his club Namungo faced Geita Gold FC. Kichuya scored in the 13th minute of the game against Geita Gold. Polisi Tanzania's first goal was a committed effort from Kassim Shaaban, who outpaced KMC defenders before passing the ball through Mayanga and finished with a powerful strike past Juma Kaseja. Mayanga's second goal was finely composed by the Tariq Seif header.

Meanwhile, Meddy Mulisa reports from Bukoba that almost every corner in Bukoba Municipal Council was coloured with Young Africans' green and yellow kit prior to the yesterday's Premier League match against Kagera Sugar at the Kaitaba stadium.

A survey conducted by this reporter revealed that petty traders were making quick money by selling green and yellow jerseys. Abdul Kagaruki (25), a petty trader at Kengele Tatu area said when big clubs like Simba and Yanga arrive in Bukoba they normally sell the jerseys in big number.

"When big clubs like Simba and Yanga arrive in Bukoba we normally make good business. The two clubs have many fans," he said. Hundreds of Yanga fans turned up at the Bukoba Airport on Monday to welcome their team ahead of their opening match against Kagera Sugar FC.

A spokesman for Yanga, Hers Said told reporters soon after jetting at the Bukoba Airport at around 12.00 noon that his team was well prepared boasting that his side would grab all the three points.