Tanzania: Security Company Scoops Top Award in Mining Expo

THE advancement in electronic technology has earned security services provider, SGA Tanzania a top award in the just ended fourth International Mining Technology Exhibition held in Geita Region.

The company emerged first in the Transportation and Security Technology category during the expo that brought together over 400 participants from in and out of the country.

SGA took the third overall winner award during the third Exhibition in 2020 for category of technology suppliers and mining facilitators The Minister for Minerals, Doto Biteko lauded SGA Security for its technological advancement over the years, saying it has put an edge above the rest, hence most mining companies having confidence in the company.

"There is need for more collaboration with the government to ensure our minerals are safe and that those with ill motives are contained," he said.

He thanked SGA for also being part of the sponsors of the mining expo which is a yearly event that brings together different mining stakeholders to showcase their activities. Geita Regional Commissioner, Rosemary Senyamule, whose region hosted the big event, lauded SGA for the achievement and called on small and large scale miners to make use of advanced security technology like that one provided by SGA Tanzania.

"This will ensure more efficiency and safety of their property even in their absence," she said as she urged other security companies to emulate SGA Tanzania.

On his part, the Geita Gold Mine Limited (GGML) Vice President, Simon Shayo applauded SGA for investing on technology. Speaking after receiving the award, the SGA Tanzania Sales & Marketing Manager, Faustina Shoo, explained that this award signifies the excellence in technological investment the company has made over time.

"Some people think that security is all about a watchman holding a club, but there is more to that, SGA has invested a lot in advanced security technology and this rates the company highly compared to the rest.