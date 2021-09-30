Tanzania Test Rwanda in T-20 Qualifiers

TANZANIA begin their ICC Under-19 World Cup Qualifiers campaign by facing hosts Rwanda in Kigali today.

The national Under-19 cricket team landed safely in Kigali Rwanda with assistant coach, Kassim Nassoro insisting that they were ready as among top contenders for the title.

The tournament is the pathway towards 2022 ICC U19 World Cup to be held in West Indies. "We have landed safely and everybody is looking for a stiff challenge from opponent sides," said Nassoro.

"We were welcomed with some little rainfall, but the weather is good and favourable for us," "We are ready to break the ice, we don't fear any side because we are in the same level, the reason why we are all here," he said.

Tanzania play hosts Rwanda at Gahanga oval in one of the opening matches.

Prior to today's game, Nassoro said they do not under-rate their opponent and will approach the game with all precautions since they have a home ground advantage.

"We played Rwanda several times and we are going to face them as serious contenders and note just mere participants," he said. The U-19 boys attended training in readiness for the T-20 cricket showdown. Also to play today are Namibia who will have an opening date against Uganda.

The team is under Head Coach Yahya Jiwa. Tanzania has regularly been participating at the World Cup Qualifying series, but has never qualified to play for the World Cup.

However, chances are there for the U-19 boys to seal a ticket for the finals considering the fact they are capable of doing that and have had some serious training under national team coach Steve Tikolo, who has a vast World Cup experience.

The 2022 Under-19 Cricket World Cup qualification will be a series of regional qualification tournaments to determine the final five places at the 2022 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.