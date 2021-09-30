Tanzania: Mwinyi Vows to Control Inflation in Zanzibar

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR President Hussein Mwinyi has declared that his government will continue taking deliberate measures to control inflation, by checking fuel and food prices in order to relieve the burden on citizens.

Dr Mwinyi made the statement on Wednesday, at a meeting with leaders of the Christian churches in the Isles to among others, thank them for being among the electorates, who voted for him in the 2020 General Election.

"Recently, we announced that the government will provide a subsidy to fuel in order to avert price increase of the product and we have done that.

This move has resulted in reduction of fuel to 2300/- from 2461/- per litre.

The aim is to do the same on the part of food crops, so that people would continue to afford them for their wellbeing," Dr Mwinyi stated.

The president further emphasized on the issue of strengthening peace and solidarity among the Zanzibaris, while insisting that his government will continue providing services to all people regardless of their religious disparity as the Constitution directs.

President Mwinyi used the platform to congratulate and thank the religious leaders for continuing giving high con- tribution to the public by offering various social services such as education and health.

He urged people to learn about the benefits of the blue economy, embedded in five areas -- seaports, fishing, Oil & Gas, seaweed and tourism.

Dr Mwinyi said that in addition to the government's plan to construct a new sea port at Mangapwani area, it will also establish a seaweed and fish processing plant.

The meeting was also an opportunity for Dr Mwinyi to re-emphasize on the need for concerted efforts in ending violence against children and women in the islands.

The meeting held at Amani Utengamano Welezo Hall in Mjini Magharibi Region, Unguja, brought together religious leaders from various Christian denominations in Zanzibar.

On his part, Evangelist Shukuru Maloda from the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT), who doubles as a leader of Zanzibar Episcopal Conference (ZEC), said the church was supporting efforts made by President Mwinyi and his government in ensuring that citizens continue to maintain peace and tranquility in order to realise socioeconomic development.

On his part, Chairman of the ZEC, Agostino Shao ap- pealed to the government to put in place attorneys to deal with abuse cases from early stages of investigations.

He said the move will help in avoiding some unprofes- sional members of the public to mediate in such cases and cause misunderstandings.