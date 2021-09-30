Tanzania: Gender-Based Violence Still Rampant in Rukwa Region

Sumbawanga — RUKWA region is still grap- pling with high prevalence of gender-based violence, with 1,157 people reported to have faced such abuses between July 2020 and June 2021.

Statistics show that men, women and children were subjected to harsh acts such as physical, verbal, psychological, sexual abuses, child marriage and early pregnancies.

The alarming figures were disclosed by Regional Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Boniface Ka- sululu before the parliamentary committee on AIDs, Tuberculosis and Drugs meeting held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Regional Commissioner Mr Joseph Mkirikiti who was represented by Sumbawanga District Commissioner, Mr Se- bastian Wryoba.

He further disclosed that 928 cases of gender-based vio- lence, equivalent to 80 percent, among them men are 238(26 per cent) and women are 690 (74 percent) have been recorded in the same period.

Equally the region has recorded 229 cases of child abuse, among them girls are 166 (72 percent) and boys are 63 equiv- alent to 28 per cent. " Case of gender, children and physical violences are leading the slot as 609 cases were recorded in the region which is equivalent to 53 percent, fol- lowed by emotional violence which 486 case have recorded equivalent to 42 percent and sexual violence which 55 case equivalent to five percent have been recorded between July 2020 and June 2021" noted the RMO.

According to Dr Kasululu the region has 44 centres for treating victims of related Gen- der Based Violence (GBV) and Children Violence (CV).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said Sumbawanga Mu- nicipal Council has 14 centres, Sumbawanga District Council 12, Nkasi District Council 12 and, Kalambo District Council 16.

"The centres are providing to victims of GBV and CV the services of forensic investiga- tion, counselling, HIV testing, and post exposure prophylaxis.

"Also centres are provid- ing treatment of sexually trans- mitted infections and emer- gency contraceptive" added the RMO.

At different time, the MPs including Mr Justin Nyamoga, Mr Ntipasi Mgungusi,Dr Ste- ven Kiruswa,Ms Grace Ten- dega, Dr Christina Mzavah and Ms Neema Mwandabila explained that concreted efforts must be taken to address the problem of GBV and CV incidents.

"I'm pleased with these reports but the same did not disclose the number of cases which have been filled into courts" added Ms Fatma Hassan Toufiq,the parliamentary committee chairperson.

He counselled men in the country to change and behave as well as fiercely protect their families against all vices.