South Africa: Right to Care Becomes First NGO in SA to Introduce Mandatory Vaccine Policy

press release

Leading health NGO, Right to Care, which employs some 4,500 at group level, has announced its mandatory vaccine policy. All Right to Care staff, consultants, contractors and locums must receive a Covid-19 vaccine within six months of becoming eligible to receive a vaccine.

Following detailed risk assessments of all positions in Right to Care, and with a policy that includes reasonable leeway for medical and religious objections, Right to Care aims to reach more than 95% vaccination levels of its employees.

Before implementing mandatory vaccination, Right to Care achieved a vaccine coverage of 82% of its staff in South Africa. This was coupled with a significant education and communication drive. Together with the policy, the organisation is ensuring that all vaccination efforts are facilitated with transport or onsite vaccination and supported by Right to Care’s Covid-19 committee.

Right to Care CEO, Professor Ian Sanne, an infectious diseases expert who also sits on the Minister of Health’s Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee said, “Science has proven that the Covid-19 vaccines being used in South Africa are safe and effective in preventing severe illness and death. This is apparent in hospitals where by far the majority of patients are unvaccinated. We are also seeing clear data in the life insurance industry that is paying death claims for the unvaccinated.

“We have a duty to protect our healthcare workers and the patients that they deal with, and we have a duty to protect one another and our families. We need to ensure our ailing economy recovers. Consequently, Right to Care believes that organisations which aim to be good corporate citizens should support a mandatory vaccine policy. I therefore encourage other South African organisations to do the same.

“Our mandatory vaccine policy is an extension of Right to Care’s commitment to protecting and supporting staff which began early last year when the pandemic began. Numerous measures and support systems are in place to protect our people and ensure their safety,” he said.

“To safely achieve herd or population immunity, a substantial proportion of the population needs to be vaccinated, lowering the overall amount of virus able to spread to the whole population. Failure to reach herd immunity in communities will have ongoing far-reaching socio-economic consequences for our country. In addition, those who are not vaccinated will continue to put pressure on healthcare resources and will ensure further crippling lockdowns during waves,” he said.

Prof Sanne slammed those who circulate myths around Covid-19 vaccines. “There are numerous Covid-19 vaccine misconceptions circulating which are hampering our efforts to vaccinate our nation. The National Department of Health has gone all out to make vaccine registration easy and to make vaccines accessible to South Africa.”

Some of the Covid-19 vaccine myths that Prof Sanne describes as nonsense include the vaccines affect your libido, they cause death, they insert a microchip in your body, they aren’t properly researched because they were developed quickly, those who have had Covid-19 don’t benefit from a vaccine, that we don’t know the ingredients and that the vaccine alters your DNA or gives you Covid-19. These are all totally false.

“477 000 healthcare workers in South Africa received the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at part of the Sisonke study. While adverse events can occur following vaccination, it is extremely rare - the risk of contracting severe Covid-19 is much higher. The safety and efficacy data from the six month follow up of Sisonke has been submitted for publication by Prof. Glenda Gray and colleagues.”

Following the national rollout of vaccinations, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority has investigated 29 deaths that occurred soon after people received the Covid-19 vaccination. 26 of these deaths were coincidental to vaccination and were not linked to the vaccination. Three deaths were unclassifiable as there was insufficient information so we cannot say whether the vaccination caused the deaths or not.

“After having the vaccine, if someone does experience side-effects like fever, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, diarrhoea and pain at the injection site, it is a good sign. It means the body is developing an immune response or vaccine reactogenicity. Covid vaccines work by teaching the immune system how to recognise and fight the virus that causes Covid-19,” he said.

As well as the mandatory vaccine policy, Prof Sanne emphasised the importance of non-pharmaceutical Covid-19 prevention protocols – handwashing or sanitising, social distancing, mask wearing and ensuring that people meet outdoors or in well-ventilated areas.