South Africa: Abahlali Basemjondolo Celebrates Release of Comrades Jailed for Six Months

30 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

Charges have been dropped against three Abahlali baseMjondolo members who were detained in Westville Prison for the alleged murder of Vuzi Shezi in Cato Manor on 16 March.

The investigating officer who pursued charges against Lindokuhle Mnguni, Lando Tshazi and Ayanda Ngila who were detained in Westville Prison for the alleged murder of Vuzi Shezi in Cato Manor on 16 March this year, has dropped the charges and dismissed the case, according to an Abahalali baseMjondolo statement. This means that the men are now free, having been in prison for six months.

The men's arrests came as a result of conflict between eKhenana residents and police, the local ANC and eThekwini municipality, who Abahalali baseMjondolo says were trying to convert communally owned land of eKhenena in Cato Manor into private property in order to profit from it.

The statement claims that the witnesses are part of a family associated with the ANC in the area. The statement says that the ANC associated family had 'played a central role' in trying to forcefully turn the communal land, private for their own profit.

The autopsy report showed that the murder of Shezi did not happen as the witnesses had described and, in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

