South Africa: Smokin' the Opposition - 'Sam Sam' Thubane Spins His Way to Victory in Red Bull Shay' Imoto Championship

Smokin' the Opposition - 'Sam Sam' Thubane Spins His Way to Victory in Red Bull Shay' Imoto Championship

29 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shiraaz Mohamed

Held at a closed venue south of Johannesburg, 12 of South Africa's top spinners battled it out as they showcased their spinning skills and signature stunts.

Dubbed the biggest spinning event in South Africa, the Red Bull Shay' iMoto returned, celebrating its third year -- and like last year, without crowds. The show was streamed live on Red Bull TV to viewers around the world.

An aerial image showing a contestant working his way around the stages of the course. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

Spectators viewing the event online sat glued to their screens as they rooted for their favourite spinners. One was Quinton Moodie from Cape Town, who expressed disappointment at not being able to attend.

Samkeliso 'Sam Sam' Thubane celebrates his win. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

"I would have loved to attend the event, but due to the pandemic, unfortunately, I could not. It is nice to experience the atmosphere, the smoke and the excitement. It all adds to the experience," Moodie said.

Chadwin 'Boksie' Hadjie (left) says a prayer ahead Samkeliso 'Sam Sam' Thubane (right) is announced as the winner. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

Held at a closed venue south of Johannesburg on 10 and 11 September, 12 of South...

