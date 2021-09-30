Kenya: Court Rules Transport Agency is Legal

The High Court has declined a request to invalidate the decision by President Uhuru Kenyatta to create the Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (Namata).

Justice Weldon Korir said the entity is legal since the government followed procedures and undertook sufficient public participation in the formulation.

Justice Korir dismissed a petition by rights activist Wanjiru Gikonyo who had argued that all the steps taken by the Ministry of Transport and President Kenyatta towards establishment ofNamata were invalid and had no effect in law.

Ms Gikonyo had argued that the formation of Namata usurped the legislative powers of the national and county assemblies.

The authority was established in 2017 to make and implement plans for a Mass Rapid Transport System serving the Nairobi Metropolitan area comprising of counties like Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos and Murang'a.

Ms Gikonyo claimed the legal notice issued by the government was not preceded by the appropriate or adequate levels of public participation.

She told court that the National Assembly and county assemblies concerned were not notified of the transfer of county transport functions to the national government.

But Justice Korir ruled that the petitioner did not demonstrate that the Attorney General and the Transport CS violated the constitutional integrity of the county governments by establishing Namata.

"It is my finding that the Authority does not pose any risk to the resources and revenue of the county governments and neither does it seek to usurp the powers of the county governments under the Fourth Schedule of the Constitution," said the judge.

The judge added that there was significant evidence that the government engaged with and involved the relevant stakeholders like the matatu operators and those who are likely to be affected by the Mass Transit System for the Nairobi Metropolitan Area in the planning of the project and the appointment of the members of the board.

"The governors of the counties involved in the project and other county representatives were also involved in various workshops and meetings with the CS and the Namata Secretariat. It is, therefore, my finding that there has been adequate public participation contrary to the Petitioner's allegation. The establishment of the Namata was, therefore, not a unilateral decision," stated Justice Korir.

Ms Gikonyo had argued that the national government has no constitutional authority to unilaterally delegate to Namata, a State corporation, the functions, competencies and powers allocated to a county government.

She stated that delegating these functions is unconstitutional and invalid as it does not follow the mandatory intergovernmental processes and procedures prescribed by Article 187 of the Constitution.

However, the Attorney General and the CS said that according to the Fourth Schedule of the Constitution, the transport function is a shared function between the national and county governments.

Further, that it is factually incorrect that the national government delegated its functions to the county governments involved in Namata.

Namata is involved in improving the public transport system in the Nairobi Metropolitan Area through the introduction and implementation of Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) comprising of the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRT), the Commuter Rail System and Non- Motorised Transport System.

Among the mega projects that the agency is overseeing is the implementation of the Sh5.6 billion Nairobi Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route to support the city's public commuter services and help ease traffic congestion.

Currently, the agency is undertaking the BRT project alignment along the Thika Superhighway from Ruiru to Kenyatta National Hospital through Nairobi's central business district, a distance totalling 27 kilometres.