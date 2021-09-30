Nigeria: How #EndSARS Almost Landed Me in Trouble - Davido

Nigerian music star, Davido, said he almost got into trouble during the #EndSARS protest.

The protest, which rocked different Nigerian cities in 2020, had one of Davido's songs, Fem, as its anthem.

While speaking on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Davido said he had to leave the country in the hit of the crisis.

Davido stated that he did not record the song because he knew the protest was going to happen.

"I got into a lot of trouble. I had to actually leave the country. It was that bad.

"I was reposting everything that had to do with the campaign. It was amazing to see people come out like that.

"And I will say this: they listened to us. They heard us. They might not have changed anything but they were shook."

He also spoke about his first deal which he signed in the US in 2016.

He said when the company had doubts about how far his music would go, he told them, "You guys might not understand now, but in a couple of years, this is going to be one of the biggest genres in the world."