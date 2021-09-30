Nigeria: Reject Jobless Politicians to Reduce Corruption, Nigerians Told

A former Governorship aspirant under Green Party of Nigeria (GPN) Mr. Abdulsalam AbdulKareem Zaura, has moved for outright rejection of politicians who have no occupation before seeking elective position in the country.

The Kano born - Dubai based business mogul suggested that such a principle, if firmly adopted in the country's electoral process, would reduce the endemic corruption practice in public governance.

Zaura, who spoke to journalists in Kano, believed that any politicians who has sacrificed personal business and occupation to serve the public would possess little or no corrupt tendencies.

He declared that criminal minded politicians whose motive was to loot public treasury are those intending for either do or die politics, that should not be tolerated in the nation's body of polity.

"This is what I mean by sanitizing the political system in this country because that is why people go for do or die about elective office. Don't we have a business where we live? Don't forget, a political office is not a personal enterprise.

"I keep saying, if we don't have our personal businesses don't elect us into public offices. Why the hatred? Are we doing it for the people or are we doing it to destroy the land? We are doing it to bring development, I think I don't have a political enemy, and even if I have, he is doing the enmity alone. I am looking at the state, I am looking at the people and the development I will bring to my people". Zaura noted.

Zaura, who recently joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano, cleared the air on his speculative political ambition and the relationship with Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje ahead of the 2023 governorship race.

"We are all in a party called APC, and the leader is the governor of the state, Abdullahi Unmar Ganduje . I am 100 per cent with him, his decisions are my decision and whatever he decides I am pleased with that - his decision.

"All I am here for is to help the Governor to succeed, help the party to flourish, help the party to dominate any other party in the state. This is my mission and what I have been doing.

"Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is working to move the state forward. I am impressed with the system he is doing and the way he is developing my state. I am impressed and overwhelmed with his style of leadership and the way he is handling the affairs of the state and that is why I joined the APC".

Zaura emphasized on building a new face of the political atmosphere and economically viable Kano, anchored on infrastructure and social well-being, if enabled the rare opportunity to run for Governorship post in Kano.