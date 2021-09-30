Nigeria: Niger Imposes 24-Hour Curfew On Community

Following the invasion of Kagara town, the headquarters of Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State and the ransacking of the Emir's palace in the town Tuesday evening, the state government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the town.

Only people on essential duties are allowed to move around during the period of the curfew.

The state Police Command's Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the latest development to THISDAY in a telephone interview Thursday morning, adding however that normalcy has returned to the troubled community.

He said armed soldiers, policemen and men of the local vigilante are now patrolling the town to ensure the sustainance of peace.

During the invasion, Abiodun said the bandits in their numbers were repelled when they wanted to attack the police station in Kagara town, adding that it was as a result of their inability to raid the station that the hoodlums ransacked the Emir's palace and the security camp in the town.

Abiodun confirmed that two persons lost their lives as a result of injuries sustained during a shootout, while three others were injured and have been hospitalised.

The police spokesman also said that some people were kidnapped but did not know how many.

It was learnt that the Emir, Alhaji Ahmad Garba Gunna, was in Minna attending an official function when the bandits struck part of his kingdom.

Investigations by THISDAY revealed that both Emir Gunna and the state Police Commissioner, Mr Monday Bala Kuryas, were in the town on Wednesday to access the situation.

A source close to the trip not covered by the press said not less than 400 expended bullet shells were picked from various spots in the town, while several vehicles including a police Armoured Personnel Carrier were destroyed.

The Emir's personal residence in the palace was said to have been spared by the bandits who were said to be over 300.

The bandits reportedly attacked the town in two groups and caught the security operatives unawares, it was learnt.

The jamming of communication to the town and some other communities in the Niger East Senatorial zone, according to a source, made the people vulnerable.