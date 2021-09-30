Nigeria: We've Over 200 Members With 150 AK-47 Rifles, Arrested Kidnapper Confesses

A suspected kidnap kingpin arrested by the Katsina State Police Command, Surajo Mamman alias Kutika, has confessed that he belongs to a kidnapping syndicate with over 200 members with 150 AK-47 rifles.

The 50-year-old Mamman, who claimed he had lost count of the number of innocent farmers and business tycoons he killed and kidnapped for ransom in Danmusa, Safana, Dutsin-ma and Batsari Local Government Areas of the state, said he was into kidnapping to earn a living.

He told journalists in an interview at the state Police Headquarters on Wednesday evening that he is an assistant commander of another suspected kidnap kingpin, Sani Muhidinge, who is on the wanted list of police in the state.

He said: "I belong to a kidnapping gang under the leadership of Sani Muhidinge. We have over 200 members with at least 150 AK-47 rifles. I have lost count of the number of people we have kidnapped and killed but I am seeking Allah's forgiveness."

Parading the suspect alongside other suspected kidnappers, bandits and their informants, the Command's Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, explained that efforts were on to nab Mamman's accomplices, including the gang commander (Muhidinge).

Isah, a superintendent of police, said: "On the September 16, 2021 at about 1300hrs, the Command succeeded in arresting one Surajo Mamman alias 'KUTIKA', 'm', aged 50yrs of Tulun Busawa village, a notorious kidnapper terrorizing the state.

"In the course of investigation, suspect confessed to be under the command of one Sani Muhidinge, a notorious, recalcitrant and unrepentant bandit leader hibernating in Rugu forest.

"He further confessed to have participated in so many attacks, kidnapping and cattle rustling in villages at Dan Musa, Safana, Dutsinma and Batsari LGA of the state. He confessed that he cannot remember the number of persons he killed or kidnapped. Investigation is ongoing."