Sudan: Four Remaining Terrorists Seized in Sudan Capital

Khartoum — A vehicle driver was killed by fugitive members of a terrorist cell in Khartoum on Wednesday. The four accused of affiliated with Islamic State have been arrested.

The four men managed to flee when security officers raided buildings in Jabra and El Azhari in southern Khartoum on Tuesday.

In the raid on a building in Jabra Block 14, two officers of the General Intelligence Service (GIS) and three non-commissioned security officers were killed. Another officer was injured.

The next day, the four fugitives killed the driver of the vehicle they fled with, before they were seized. Their arrest brings the number of arrested cell members to 15, all of whom are foreigners.

On Tuesday evening, the bodies of the five security officers were buried in a cemetery in Khartoum, in the presence of Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Chief of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF), other TSC members, and a number of Ministers.