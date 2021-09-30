Somalia: Somali Officials Congratulate China On 72nd Anniversary of PRC's Founding

MOGADISHU [SMN] - Somali officials have recently extended congratulations on the 72nd founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China during a virtual reception.

The officials expressed appreciation for the historic friendship between Somalia and China at the online reception held by the Chinese Embassy in Somalia on Tuesday.

In his congratulatory message, Osman Abokor Dubbe, Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism, said that China has shown how hard work and integrity can create an economic giant, and spoke highly of the country's significant contributions in the fields of space, infrastructure, and technology.

Fawziya Abikar Nur, Minister of Health and Human Service, thanked the Chinese government for its consistent support for the Horn of Africa country during the pandemic.

Nur congratulated China on its National Day and expressed his gratitude for China's donation of vaccines this year.

Chinese Ambassador to Somalia Fei Shengchao said that China is preparing to donate another batch of vaccines to Somalia to better protect the local people.

"China has continued to give tangible assistance to Somalia in humanitarian aid, education, medicine, and other areas, in support of Somalia's peace and reconstruction," Fei said during the event.

Somalia established diplomatic ties with China in 1960.