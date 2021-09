Tunis/Tunisia — MP Ayachi Zammel said that 90 MPs have so far signed the statement calling on the other MPs to resume parliamentary activities by early October.

The statement is still open for signatures (...) we have contacted MPs and are waiting for their stance on the statement, he stated on Thursday to TAP.

MPs from all political factions had signed the statement, he pointed out, adding however, that the MP's political affiliation would not be specified in the statement, as had been agreed.